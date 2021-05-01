Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Cohu updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

