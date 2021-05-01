Coin Artist (COIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,584.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003461 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $5,584.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

