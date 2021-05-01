CoinDeal Token Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,012.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.83 or 0.00859028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

