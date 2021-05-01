CoinMetro Token (XCM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $224,080.00

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. CoinMetro Token has a market cap of $138.15 million and approximately $224,080.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.13 or 0.00873102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.89 or 0.08451531 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Coin Profile

CoinMetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,938,752 coins and its circulating supply is 303,188,752 coins. CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro. CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

