Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLEGF. Citigroup raised shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Coles Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

