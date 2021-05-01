Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

