Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

