Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Colfax stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.