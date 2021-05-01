Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.58.

CFX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 3,334,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

