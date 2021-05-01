CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.