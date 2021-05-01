Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Columbia Financial worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

CLBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.