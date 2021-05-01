Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,909,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.