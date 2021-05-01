Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.49 ($6.46) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.17.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.