Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ESXB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 169,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,335. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,910 shares of company stock worth $76,030.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.