Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

