Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,486,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

