Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $5,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.