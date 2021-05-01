Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $1.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 124.6% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $10.61 million and $202,895.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.51 or 0.99868103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $788.91 or 0.01373323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00541078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.90 or 0.00353207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.00180462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,855,218 coins and its circulating supply is 10,568,578 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

