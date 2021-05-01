Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $800,650.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.06.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Cross Research began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

