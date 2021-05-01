Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

