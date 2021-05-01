CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,523.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.