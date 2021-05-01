ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.