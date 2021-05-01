Conning Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

ULTA stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

