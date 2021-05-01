CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

