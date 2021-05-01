Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of CNSL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

