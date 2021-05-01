ContentBox Market Cap Reaches $6.81 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00324305 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

