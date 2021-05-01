Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

