Contrasting Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Altabancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Altabancorp 33.10% 12.77% 1.59%

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Altabancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Altabancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Altabancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Altabancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Altabancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Altabancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altabancorp $134.23 million 5.87 $44.32 million $2.33 17.92

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Altabancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate, residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, home equity and improvement, automobile, debt consolidation, general consumer, and small business association loans, as well as construction, acquisition, and development loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides investment securities, such as the U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's check, money order, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Box Elder, and Washington Counties in Utah and in Preston, Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

