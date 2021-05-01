Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$959.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.24.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

