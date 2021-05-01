Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

