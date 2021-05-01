CorionX (CORX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $695,572.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. CorionX has a market capitalization of $734,954.23 and $695,572.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $500.70 or 0.00870259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00096049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.56 or 0.08623575 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.