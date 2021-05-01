Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,174. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $31.21 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

