Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after buying an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $32.61 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

