Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

