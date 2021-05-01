Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after buying an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,433,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 297.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

