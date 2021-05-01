Corning Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.