Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CGLO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Coro Global has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.10.

Get Coro Global alerts:

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.