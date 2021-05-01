Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.