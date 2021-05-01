Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

CVA stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. 2,625,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

