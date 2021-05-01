Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $16.11 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 147,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

