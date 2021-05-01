Craig Hallum Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $202.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

