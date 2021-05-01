Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 247.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.