Cream (CRM) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $33,861.88 and approximately $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

