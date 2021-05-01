Cream Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Cream has a market capitalization of $49,232.70 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,348.73 or 0.99828341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $814.02 or 0.01416981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.46 or 0.00554349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.00362091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00179896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.