Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

