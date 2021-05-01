Credit Suisse Group Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $43.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,921. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.