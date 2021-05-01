Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Green Plains stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Green Plains by 8,548.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 202.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 33.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

