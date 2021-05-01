Credit Suisse Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.57. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

