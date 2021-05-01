Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

