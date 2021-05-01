Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

